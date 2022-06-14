After four days of trial, a federal jury convicted Jason Shortridge, 29, of Ronceverte, of possession and attempted distribution of child pornography.
Evidence at trial revealed that on May 1, 2019, Shortridge downloaded and made available for sharing child pornography online using a peer-to-peer file sharing program.
Law enforcement subsequently executed a search warrant at Shortridge’s residence and seized a computer.
A forensic examination of the computer, which belonged to Shortridge, located hundreds of images of child pornography, primarily from the deleted space of the computer.
Two computer forensic experts testified that during their examination of Shortridge’s computer, they recovered child pornography as well as search terms used to actively search for child pornography.
Evidence showed that Shortridge possessed over 600 computer graphic image files containing images and videos of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.
Shortridge faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced.
An Ohio man was sentenced Monday to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin and fentanyl.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 30, 2016, Donald Ray Jackson, 38, of Columbus, assisted in the sale of what was purported to be heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington. A forensic chemist who analyzed the substance subsequently found it to contain a mixture of both heroin and fentanyl.
A Huntington man was sentenced Monday to four years and two months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 9, 2020, Trevor Wesley Davis, 29, sold a pound of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $4,000 on a 16th Street parking lot in Huntington.