Rainelle has been subject to severe flooding for the past two days.
Two landslides and a washed-out road have been reported as well as flooding in all rivers and creeks in the area. Route 60 remains closed between Sam Black Church and Interstate 79, and has been since the morning of Wednesday, July 27.
According to a Greenbrier Homeland Security and Emergency Management Facebook page, Meadow River at Hines in Greenbrier County has continued to rise to 10.5 feet, while Sewell Creek had reached 14 feet as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
“It's the whole area really,” stated Paula Brown, deputy director of Greenbrier Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Rupert is just as bad as Rainelle, and their roads started closing first. Everything between Sam Black and Rainelle is experiencing flooding.”
With the river and creek levels so high, emergency management does not expect the flooding to recede any time soon, and has called an emergency warning until 7 p.m., when the rain is scheduled to stop for the day.
Raleigh firefighters and police are both on standby for suspected emergencies and eventual cleanup. The Division of Highways is on the scene, working to fix two landslides near Greenbrier Hills Golf Club, and one road at the James River and Kanawha Turnpike which has completely washed away.
“It’s really something we’re used to dealing with,” stated Brown. “Sadly, that doesn’t really make it any easier. We’ll be able to handle the cleanup though.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.