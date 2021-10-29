Greenbrier County has new deputy sheriff

Lucas Riley Kessler took his oath of office as the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.
Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent administered the oath.
“Lucas is certainly a welcome addition to our ranks and he is eager to begin his new career,” Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said. "Although he will not be working independently until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period, he is going to be a tremendous asset to our department and the county."
The department anticipates additional deputy sheriff hires in the near future as they attempt to address existing staffing vacancies.