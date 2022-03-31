These cases were returned by the Greenbrier County Grand Jury on March 22, 23, 24 and 25.
Arraignments will be as follows:
Judge Dent – April 6 – incarcerated defendants
Judge Dent – April 11 – all other defendants
Judge Richardson – April 5
Cody Arbuckle, 28, of Lewisburg, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; domestic battery
Cody Arbuckle, 28, of Lewisburg, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance; reckless fleeing from an officer
Heath Atkins, 30, of Dry Branch, permitting unauthorized person to drive; gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; driving while impaired with minor in vehicle
Michael Griffith Jr., 40, of Alderson, strangulation
Marlena Hedges, 38, of St. Albans, fraudulent schemes
Chastiti Henry-Beck, 32, of Charlotte, N.C., grand larceny
Dalton Legg, 21, of Renick, malicious assault, three counts
Lloyd Lightner Jr., 41, of Alderson, burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary, removal, injury or destruction of property; harassment; unlawful restraint
Travis Copenhaver, 45, of Alderson, burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; removal, injury to or destruction of property; harassment; unlawful restraint
Naziah Martin, 19, of Alderson, burglary; battery; domestic battery
Elias Lively, 28, of Lewisburg, sexual assault in the second degree
Charles McKinney, 61, of White Sulphur Springs, malicious assault
Jalen Mitchem, 25, of Lewisburg, disarm an officer; assault on a law enforcement officer
Jerry Reed, 45, of Alderson, arson, third degree; retaliation against a state witness
Nathan Wilson, 32, of Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine; possession with intent to delivery a controlled substance - buprenorphine; conspiracy to deliver controlled substances; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
RaeAnn Wright, 32, of Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - buprenorphine; conspiracy to deliver controlled substances
Marion Wolford, 76, of White Sulphur Springs, sexual abuse in the first degree; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust; prohibited person in possession of firearm
Amanda Burdette, 27, of Crawley, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny
Tristen Carner, 23, of Rainelle, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny
Justin Wright, 23, of Rainelle, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny
Fredrick Nestor, 18, of Birch River, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny
Dustin Hall, 34, of Rainelle, receiving stolen property more than $1,000
Charles Adkins, 32, of Rainelle, arson first degree
Cody Arbuckle, 28, of Lewisburg, escape
Levi Arnold, 28, of Rupert, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer; attempt to disarm an officer; battery on a law enforcement officer; fleeing from an officer
Bobby Bennett III, 29, of Quinwood, breaking and entering; petit larceny
Wesley Bowles, 37, of Charmco, burglary; strangulation
Chester Brandon III, 42, of Lewisburg, malicious wounding, two counts
Wesley Clark, 35, of Charmco, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Jonathan Ferrell, 41, of Charmco, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - marijuana
Johnnie Keener, 36, of Charleston, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine; fleeing from an officer
Karl Legg, 50, of Smoot, arson in first degree
Whitney Martin, 33, of Rainelle, forgery, 11 counts; uttering, 11 counts
Charles Neil, 41, of Ronceverte, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Alan Schoolcraft-Williams, 64, of Rainelle, embezzlement
Gary Toler, 65, of Oceana, bank robbery
Colton Trout, 23, of Quinwood, malicious assault
Robert Trout, 46, of Quinwood, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, three counts
Tyshawn Walker, 24, of Ronceverte, kidnapping; domestic battery, 4 counts; domestic assault; unlawful restraint, two counts; harassment; computer invasion of privacy
Bobby Bennett III, 29, of Quinwood, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Duane Blagg, 42, of Rainelle, grand larceny; conspiracy
Jason Zickafoose, 31, of Rainelle, grand larceny; conspiracy
Jeffrey Callison, 40, of Renick, attempt to commit burglary; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Shannon Feury, 44, of White Sulphur Springs, taking identity of another person
Darren Fisher, 35, of Charleston, forgery, three counts; uttering, three counts
Terron Godfrey, 36, of White Sulphur Springs, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes - second offense
Deborah Haynes, 65, of Ronceverte, unlawful assault
Jonathan Hedrick, 35, of Alderson, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny
Amanda Martin, 39, of Alderson, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny
Larry Hughes, 59, of Kimball, obtaining by false pretenses
Brandon Johnson, 40, of Alderson, grand larceny
Jimmy Justice, 48, of Renick, burglary; domestic assault
Tommy Keeney, 33, of Rainelle, burglary
Jason Huber, 42, of Rainelle, burglary
Michael Kincaid, 27, of Williamsburg, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, two counts; sexual abuse in third degree, two counts
Travis Kincaid, 30, of White Sulphur Springs, breaking and entering, two counts; grand larceny, two counts
Christopher Norris, 32, of Fairlea, grand larceny
Jessica Phillips, 29, of Lewisburg, DUI causing serious bodily injury
John Smith, 36, of Rainelle, fraudulent use of an access device
Jamie Spencer, 56, of Richwood, malicious wounding; wanton endangerment involving a firearm
Roy Warning, 28, of Lewisburg, intimidation of a state's witness
Kenneth Williams, 61, of Rainelle, grand larceny; extortion
Jeremiah Windon, 42, of Quinwood, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Donte Webster, 22, of Beckley, robbery in first degree; conspiracy
Jacquai Johnson, 18, of Beckley, robbery in the first degree; conspiracy
Baxter Leech, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, burglary; domestic battery, two counts
William Muth, 25, of White Sulphur Springs, sexual assault in the third degree; sexual abuse in the third degree, two counts
Justin Taylor, 40, of Rainelle, reckless fleeing from an officer; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Kenneth Baglin Jr., 42, of Apple Grove, grand larceny
Danny Hundley, 59, of Charmco, breaking and entering, two counts; petit larceny, two counts
Jacob Beavers, 23, of Leslie, breaking and entering, two counts; conspiracy, two counts
Justin Dickinson, 59, of Rainelle, failure to register as a sex offender of provide notice of registration changes
Michael Adkins, 29, of Forest Park, Ga., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - fentanyl; transportation of controlled substance into state
Jessica Adkins, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - fentanyl; transportation of controlled substance into state
Chet Gunder, 46, of Rainelle, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - heroin; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine, two counts
Joshua McCormick, 35, of Lewisburg, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Joshua McCormick, 35, of Lewisburg, grand larceny
Timothy Wickline, 33, of Lewisburg, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, three counts; incest, two counts; sexual assault in the third degree, two counts
Curtis Casey, 41, of Ronceverte, use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony; strangulation; unlawful assault; prohibited person in possession of a firearm; destruction of property
Arenda Dalton, 38, of Lewisburg, intimidation of a state's witness
Tyshawn Walker, 24, of Ronceverte, kidnapping; domestic battery
Tyshawn Walker, 24, of Ronceverte, domestic battery