These cases were returned by the Greenbrier County Grand Jury on March 22, 23, 24 and 25.

Arraignments will be as follows:

Judge Dent – April 6 – incarcerated defendants

Judge Dent – April 11 – all other defendants

Judge Richardson – April 5

l l l

Cody Arbuckle, 28, of Lewisburg, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; domestic battery

Cody Arbuckle, 28, of Lewisburg, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance; reckless fleeing from an officer

Heath Atkins, 30, of Dry Branch, permitting unauthorized person to drive; gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; driving while impaired with minor in vehicle

Michael Griffith Jr., 40, of Alderson, strangulation

Marlena Hedges, 38, of St. Albans, fraudulent schemes

Chastiti Henry-Beck, 32, of Charlotte, N.C., grand larceny

Chastiti Henry-Beck, 32, of of Charlotte, N.C., grand larceny

Dalton Legg, 21, of Renick, malicious assault, three counts

Lloyd Lightner Jr., 41, of Alderson, burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary, removal, injury or destruction of property; harassment; unlawful restraint

Travis Copenhaver, 45, of Alderson, burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; removal, injury to or destruction of property; harassment; unlawful restraint

Naziah Martin, 19, of Alderson, burglary; battery; domestic battery

Elias Lively, 28, of Lewisburg, sexual assault in the second degree

Charles McKinney, 61, of White Sulphur Springs, malicious assault

Jalen Mitchem, 25, of Lewisburg, disarm an officer; assault on a law enforcement officer

Jerry Reed, 45, of Alderson, arson, third degree; retaliation against a state witness

Nathan Wilson, 32, of Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine; possession with intent to delivery a controlled substance - buprenorphine; conspiracy to deliver controlled substances; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

RaeAnn Wright, 32, of Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - buprenorphine; conspiracy to deliver controlled substances

Marion Wolford, 76, of White Sulphur Springs, sexual abuse in the first degree; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust; prohibited person in possession of firearm

Amanda Burdette, 27, of Crawley, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Tristen Carner, 23, of Rainelle, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Justin Wright, 23, of Rainelle, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Fredrick Nestor, 18, of Birch River, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Dustin Hall, 34, of Rainelle, receiving stolen property more than $1,000

Charles Adkins, 32, of Rainelle, arson first degree

Cody Arbuckle, 28, of Lewisburg, escape

Levi Arnold, 28, of Rupert, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer; attempt to disarm an officer; battery on a law enforcement officer; fleeing from an officer

Bobby Bennett III, 29, of Quinwood, breaking and entering; petit larceny

Wesley Bowles, 37, of Charmco, burglary; strangulation

Chester Brandon III, 42, of Lewisburg, malicious wounding, two counts

Wesley Clark, 35, of Charmco, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Jonathan Ferrell, 41, of Charmco, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - marijuana

Johnnie Keener, 36, of Charleston, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine; fleeing from an officer

Karl Legg, 50, of Smoot, arson in first degree

Whitney Martin, 33, of Rainelle, forgery, 11 counts; uttering, 11 counts

Charles Neil, 41, of Ronceverte, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Alan Schoolcraft-Williams, 64, of Rainelle, embezzlement

Gary Toler, 65, of Oceana, bank robbery

Colton Trout, 23, of Quinwood, malicious assault

Robert Trout, 46, of Quinwood, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, three counts

Tyshawn Walker, 24, of Ronceverte, kidnapping; domestic battery, 4 counts; domestic assault; unlawful restraint, two counts; harassment; computer invasion of privacy

Bobby Bennett III, 29, of Quinwood, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Duane Blagg, 42, of Rainelle, grand larceny; conspiracy

Jason Zickafoose, 31, of Rainelle, grand larceny; conspiracy

Jeffrey Callison, 40, of Renick, attempt to commit burglary; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Shannon Feury, 44, of White Sulphur Springs, taking identity of another person

Darren Fisher, 35, of Charleston, forgery, three counts; uttering, three counts

Terron Godfrey, 36, of White Sulphur Springs, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes - second offense

Deborah Haynes, 65, of Ronceverte, unlawful assault

Jonathan Hedrick, 35, of Alderson, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Amanda Martin, 39, of Alderson, grand larceny; conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Larry Hughes, 59, of Kimball, obtaining by false pretenses

Brandon Johnson, 40, of Alderson, grand larceny

Jimmy Justice, 48, of Renick, burglary; domestic assault

Tommy Keeney, 33, of Rainelle, burglary

Jason Huber, 42, of Rainelle, burglary

Michael Kincaid, 27, of Williamsburg, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, two counts; sexual abuse in third degree, two counts

Travis Kincaid, 30, of White Sulphur Springs, breaking and entering, two counts; grand larceny, two counts

Christopher Norris, 32, of Fairlea, grand larceny

Jessica Phillips, 29, of Lewisburg, DUI causing serious bodily injury

John Smith, 36, of Rainelle, fraudulent use of an access device

Jamie Spencer, 56, of Richwood, malicious wounding; wanton endangerment involving a firearm

Roy Warning, 28, of Lewisburg, intimidation of a state's witness

Kenneth Williams, 61, of Rainelle, grand larceny; extortion

Jeremiah Windon, 42, of Quinwood, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Donte Webster, 22, of Beckley, robbery in first degree; conspiracy

Jacquai Johnson, 18, of Beckley, robbery in the first degree; conspiracy

Baxter Leech, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, burglary; domestic battery, two counts

William Muth, 25, of White Sulphur Springs, sexual assault in the third degree; sexual abuse in the third degree, two counts

Justin Taylor, 40, of Rainelle, reckless fleeing from an officer; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Kenneth Baglin Jr., 42, of Apple Grove, grand larceny

Danny Hundley, 59, of Charmco, breaking and entering, two counts; petit larceny, two counts

Jacob Beavers, 23, of Leslie, breaking and entering, two counts; conspiracy, two counts

Justin Dickinson, 59, of Rainelle, failure to register as a sex offender of provide notice of registration changes

Michael Adkins, 29, of Forest Park, Ga., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - fentanyl; transportation of controlled substance into state

Jessica Adkins, 27, of Atlanta, Ga., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - fentanyl; transportation of controlled substance into state

Chet Gunder, 46, of Rainelle, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - heroin; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine, two counts

Joshua McCormick, 35, of Lewisburg, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Joshua McCormick, 35, of Lewisburg, grand larceny

Timothy Wickline, 33, of Lewisburg, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, three counts; incest, two counts; sexual assault in the third degree, two counts

Curtis Casey, 41, of Ronceverte, use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony; strangulation; unlawful assault; prohibited person in possession of a firearm; destruction of property

Arenda Dalton, 38, of Lewisburg, intimidation of a state's witness

Tyshawn Walker, 24, of Ronceverte, kidnapping; domestic battery

Tyshawn Walker, 24, of Ronceverte, domestic battery

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video