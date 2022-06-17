The following indictments were returned by the Greenbrier County Grand Jury for the June 2022 Term of Court:

Shakem Jahmal Atkinson, White Sulphur Springs, 24, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, marijuana

Shawn Barb, Oceana, 33, grand larceny

Gary Ray Blankenship, Ronceverte, 36, escape

Gary Ray Blankenship, Ronceverte, 36, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, heroin

Nichole Sade Davis, Rupert, 36, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, heroin

William Bowling, White Sulphur Springs, 30, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Emilie Dawn Lucas, Alderson, 30, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Robert Leon Brant, Lewisburg, 48, escape

Michael Dallas Burns, Rupert, 67, escape

Chad J. Carter, Lewisburg, 37, grand larceny

Chad J. Carter, Lewisburg, 37, grand larceny

Matthew Braden Caldwell, Beckley, 38, robbery in the second degree

Jessie Willis, Alderson, 45, embezzlement (x2)

Billy Joe Gwinn, Chelyan, 49, fraudulent use of an access device (x18)

Tyler Macabe Hamrick, Nettie, 27, grand larceny

Darvin Holiday, Shady Spring, 62, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Jimmy Joe Justice, Renick, 48, destruction of property (felony)

Marty J. Kratowhill, Charmco, 55, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Skyler Dawn Lambert, Rainelle, 33, breaking and entering; petit larceny

James Ray Leech, White Sulphur Springs, 42, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)

Joseph L. Lilly, Frankford, 41, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, second offense

Elias Malcomb Lively, Lewisburg, 28, sexual assault in the third degree

Mitch Leo McCoy, Renick, 42, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl

Samuel Scott Miller II, Charleston, 30, sale of a deadly weapon to a prohibited person; conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Shelby K. Lynn Hedrick, Charleston, 25, sale of a deadly weapon to a prohibited person; conspiracy

George Thomas Mines Jr., Lewisburg, 52, driving revoked for driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense

Jonathan W. Moore, Maxwelton, 43, malicious assault

Trazell Abdul Smith, Covington, Va., 23, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance; reckless fleeing from an officer

Gregory Scott Foley, Rainelle, 49, breaking and entering

Sebastion Pack, Crawley, 38, sexual abuse in the first degree (x3); solicitation of a minor via computer

Howard Fabian Peterkin, Waterbury, Conn., 34, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Delilah Price, Alderson, 37, strangulation

Joshua P. Quick, Williamsburg, 35, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Rodney R. Redden, Clintonville, 45, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)

Roy Reynolds Jr., Frankford, 36, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance; reckless fleeing from an officer

Jeffrey Rose, Hillsboro, 25, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Jimmy Rush, Rainelle, 26, gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, clonazepam; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, buprenorphine; driving revoked for driving

Darryl A. Terry, Alderson, 47, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)

Jason Eugene Zickefoose, SInks Grove, 31, breaking and entering (x2); grand larceny (x2)

Duane Keith Blagg, Rainelle, 42, breaking and entering (x2); grand larceny (x2)

Brittany Nicole Gray, Lewisburg, 30, battery

