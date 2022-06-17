The following indictments were returned by the Greenbrier County Grand Jury for the June 2022 Term of Court:
Shakem Jahmal Atkinson, White Sulphur Springs, 24, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, marijuana
Shawn Barb, Oceana, 33, grand larceny
Gary Ray Blankenship, Ronceverte, 36, escape
Gary Ray Blankenship, Ronceverte, 36, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, heroin
Nichole Sade Davis, Rupert, 36, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, heroin
William Bowling, White Sulphur Springs, 30, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Emilie Dawn Lucas, Alderson, 30, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Robert Leon Brant, Lewisburg, 48, escape
Michael Dallas Burns, Rupert, 67, escape
Chad J. Carter, Lewisburg, 37, grand larceny
Chad J. Carter, Lewisburg, 37, grand larceny
Matthew Braden Caldwell, Beckley, 38, robbery in the second degree
Jessie Willis, Alderson, 45, embezzlement (x2)
Billy Joe Gwinn, Chelyan, 49, fraudulent use of an access device (x18)
Tyler Macabe Hamrick, Nettie, 27, grand larceny
Darvin Holiday, Shady Spring, 62, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Jimmy Joe Justice, Renick, 48, destruction of property (felony)
Marty J. Kratowhill, Charmco, 55, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Skyler Dawn Lambert, Rainelle, 33, breaking and entering; petit larceny
James Ray Leech, White Sulphur Springs, 42, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)
Joseph L. Lilly, Frankford, 41, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, second offense
Elias Malcomb Lively, Lewisburg, 28, sexual assault in the third degree
Mitch Leo McCoy, Renick, 42, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl
Samuel Scott Miller II, Charleston, 30, sale of a deadly weapon to a prohibited person; conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Shelby K. Lynn Hedrick, Charleston, 25, sale of a deadly weapon to a prohibited person; conspiracy
George Thomas Mines Jr., Lewisburg, 52, driving revoked for driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense
Jonathan W. Moore, Maxwelton, 43, malicious assault
Trazell Abdul Smith, Covington, Va., 23, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance; reckless fleeing from an officer
Gregory Scott Foley, Rainelle, 49, breaking and entering
Sebastion Pack, Crawley, 38, sexual abuse in the first degree (x3); solicitation of a minor via computer
Howard Fabian Peterkin, Waterbury, Conn., 34, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Delilah Price, Alderson, 37, strangulation
Joshua P. Quick, Williamsburg, 35, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Rodney R. Redden, Clintonville, 45, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)
Roy Reynolds Jr., Frankford, 36, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance; reckless fleeing from an officer
Jeffrey Rose, Hillsboro, 25, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Jimmy Rush, Rainelle, 26, gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, clonazepam; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, buprenorphine; driving revoked for driving
Darryl A. Terry, Alderson, 47, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)
Jason Eugene Zickefoose, SInks Grove, 31, breaking and entering (x2); grand larceny (x2)
Duane Keith Blagg, Rainelle, 42, breaking and entering (x2); grand larceny (x2)
Brittany Nicole Gray, Lewisburg, 30, battery