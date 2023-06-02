lewisburg, w.va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented an unclaimed property check valued at more than $31,000 to the Greenbrier County Commission, funds local officials say will be used to boost the county’s finances.
Treasurer Moore presented the check worth $31,508.99 to Commissioners Tammy Tincher, Blaine Phillips and Lowell Rose at the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg on Thursday morning.
Commission President Tincher encouraged all counties and municipalities to search the Treasurer Office’s online database to see if the office has any funds for them.
