Greenbrier County won third place and $500 in the Clean County and Clean Community awards from The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).
Randolph County won first place and $2,000 in the county division of the competition, and Berkeley County won $1,000 for its second place finish.
This year’s Clean Community award winner is the City of Huntington, which will receive a $1,000 grand prize and a glass award.
The awards are given through the WVDEP Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s (REAP) Make It Shine program.
Applicants are judged on their implementation of, and dedication to, beautification and cleanup efforts and programs.