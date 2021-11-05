Greenbrier Democratic Women’s Club continues its mission to live its values and support the community. During the month of October, the group collected donations and supplies for the Family Refuge Center. The Center serves Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties providing services to curtail domestic violence.
Donations included a truckload of items for the shelter including toiletries, kitchen utensils, blankets and winter coats.
Family Refuge Center Director Stephanie Moore stated that hours spent by the club in collecting supplies also serves as an in-kind donation to help the Center.
Greenbrier Democratic Women’s Club commended all those who contributed to this important project.