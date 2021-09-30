The Greenbrier Valley Medical Center was the recipient of the Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club community outreach for September, receiving a truckload of snacks that was to be distributed to all departments and shifts at the hospital.
“As a former employee and registered nurse, I understand how the nurses, physicians, technicians and support personnel make a difference in the lives of their patients and their families,” said Carol Evans, club president. “It’s important for us to thank them in some small way.”