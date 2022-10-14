Lewisburg – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Greenbrier County Commission announced that the Courthouse and the Rupert sheriff’s office will be illuminated green Nov. 7 through the Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light, a national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Operation Green Light is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.
“Since the tragedy of September 11, 2001, our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period,” said Commissioner Tammy Tincher in a press release. “Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, this service to country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict.
"We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” Tincher said.
In addition to lighting the courthouse, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passers-by see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.
Although this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.
Visit naco.org/operationgreenlight for more information and links to resources available to veterans.
