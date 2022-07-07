Greenbrier County Courthouse renovations are moving along as scheduled, now some 17-months into construction.
“Everything is going along very smoothly,” Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Shifflett-Tincher told The Register-Herald on Monday evening. “We’re on schedule, and they (contractors) are almost finished drying-in the new addition.”
In February 2021, the Greenbrier County Commission began taking measures to prepare for the upcoming courthouse-renovation project. On March 5, White Sulphur Springs-based Lynch Construction officially began full-demolition. Two-weeks later, on March 22, the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department vacated the courthouse complex, temporarily relocating their offices to a facility on Randolph Street
The current construction, which includes the new addition as well as renovation of the current courthouse facility, represents the third major renovation-project in the complex’s 185-year history, with the most recent additions being completed in 1963.
St. Albans-based SQP Construction Group is serving as “general contractor” for the project, which is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2023. The total cost for the project is estimated at $12.6 million.
“The entire current courthouse will be completely renovated, and offices will be moved,” Tincher said. “The only things that will not change, with the exception of minor updates, will be the two courtrooms.”
Tincher explained that the facility’s two historic courtrooms are original to the complex, and have been serving Greenbrier County since their completion in 1840, making them the oldest operational-courtrooms in the state.
“The rest of the offices will be totally different,” Tincher noted. “We’re moving the Family Court and Magistrate Court into the courthouse facility. So both of those locations - which are now off-site - will be brought into the courthouse.”
Currently, the family and magistrate courts are housed in rented-spaces on Court Street and Green Lane, respectively. Once the project is completed, all of Greenbrier County’s judicial-operations will be centrally housed in one location. Additional changes, according to Tincher, include the relocation of the circuit clerk into the space currently occupied by the sheriff’s department, as well as a full remodel of the facility’s basement. Once this portion of the project is complete, the basement will serve as the permanent home for the sheriff’s department.
“We’re also going to have new elevators installed,” Tincher added. “Right now, anyone coming to court from the jail, they just go up the public stairs. So now, everything is going to be secure. We’re going to have an exterior sally port where law enforcement will be able to drive inmates into the building through the basement. They’ll be brought up the elevator and into the courtroom, so they will not have to have any contact with the public.”
The addition of the sally port is something Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan also believes will be beneficial to the courthouse facility.
“When the van comes from the regional jail, they’ll pull into the sally port - that way everything is secure,” Sloan explained. “They’ll come into the building and go into the holding facility. From holding, they’ll go to the magistrate court or circuit court - whatever the case may be. And all of the courts being in the one facility will make transportation much easier.
“The sally port is a great idea, and we’re glad they incorporated that into the renovations of the courthouse,” Sloan said.
“Where the current courthouse is now - in that building - everything will be judicial,” Tincher further explained. “In the new addition, all of that will be administrative.”
Once completed, the new portion of the courthouse-complex is expected to house the county commission, the county clerk, the county assessor, the planning and zoning commission, and the county tax office, as well as other administrative departments.