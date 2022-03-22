The Greenbrier County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Room 132.
New business scheduled to be discussed and voted on at the meeting includes:
- Consider signing the VOCA grant applications for the Prosecutor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Dept.
- Consider two new hires for the 911 Center
- Approve poll worker list
- Consider approving the 2022/2023 Fiscal Year County Budget
- Authorize compromise and settlement of condemnation action regarding the northern courthouse alleyway.
Commissioners also plan to discuss the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project including actions related to design, acquisition, construction and equipping.
Greenbrier County Commission meetings are streamed live on Facebook on the Greenbrier County Courthouse page at https://www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse.