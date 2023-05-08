The Fort Spring Bridge, located on County Route 43 (Fort Spring Pike) 0.70 mile south of W.Va. 63 in Greenbrier County, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, May 8, through Wednesday, May 10, for ongoing bridge repairs.
All repair work is subject to change depending on weather conditions and equipment availability. Every effort is being made to complete these repairs in a timely manner, and the traveling public’s patience is appreciated.
Local traffic will have access to all properties at both ends of the structure. Motorists are asked to obey all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling near the work zone.
