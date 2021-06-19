MAXWELTON — The Greenbrier County Airport Authority on Tuesday adopted a $2 million budget, with a built-in $36,040 surplus, for the upcoming fiscal year.
According to Greenbrier Valley Airport Director Brian Belcher, the baseline 2021-22 budget is comparable to the current year’s figures. The budget does not include either the receipt or the expenditure of nearly $1 million in federal CARES Act funds that have been allocated to support personnel costs.
“We feel comfortable with (the budget),” he told members of the Authority.
Belcher noted that the airport's passenger enplanements and fuel sales both continue to trend upward.
•••
Jon McCalmont, with the Parrish & Partners consulting firm, provided an update on the ongoing project to replace the shabby signage at the U.S. 219 entrance to the airport’s property.
McCalmont said it appears that a “fairly reasonable” quality of sign can be affordably purchased, based on his discussions with an architectural firm that has agreed to prepare one or two designs for the Authority to review next month.
“Construction costs are … through the roof right now,” he cautioned.
Installation of the new sign is expected within the next two months.
•••
The Authority has had to reboot its search for a new vendor to assume management of Landings, the restaurant in the airport terminal.
Belcher reported that a vendor that was offered the job last month “had moved on to another opportunity.”
A second vendor has expressed interested in the restaurant, however, and airport officials held a discussion about that vendor in executive session during Tuesday’s meeting.
If needed, a special meeting will be scheduled for a decision on the matter.
Officials have declined to identify either vendor while negotiations are underway.
