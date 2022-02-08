The Greenbrier Community Care Corps, a grant-funded program open to Greenbrier County residents, is accepting volunteers and participants. Eligible participants are adults over 60, adults with disabilities and their caregivers in need of help with nonmedical tasks and respite care.
The program was established by the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) in partnership with the Greenbrier County Health Alliance. Drema Hill, Ph.D., WVSOM’s vice president for community engagement and development, said the program is designed to match volunteers with community members who need assistance.
“This is a great opportunity for those who want to assist others but don’t have anyone immediately close to them to help,” Hill said. “We know people in this community are generous and genuinely care about the well-being of others. We have seen examples of their dedication and commitment during times of crisis, and we realize many folks could use some help with daily tasks.”
Services may include companionship, errands, household and yard duties, pet care, technology assistance and respite care. Virtual or no-contact services will be available for those concerned about COVID-19 safety precautions.
Because tasks will be matched with volunteers online, all volunteers and participants must have access to a computer or mobile device with internet service.
Volunteers must be at least 18, pass a background check, participate in a fingerprint screening and training session. Volunteers can schedule their own hours of availability and choose tasks at their convenience, and are expected to demonstrate responsibility by completing the tasks they commit to, being prompt, dressing appropriately and maintaining professional relationships. Individuals interested in volunteering can apply at www.bttr.im/9mpb5.
A limited number of monthly stipends in the amount of $25 are available to help volunteers defray costs such as travel.
Julian Levine, executive director of the Greenbrier County Health Alliance, said the program will benefit volunteers and those who receive services.
“We are excited to help launch this program in Greenbrier County and believe everyone who takes part will find it rewarding,” Levine said. “Volunteers will be able to schedule enjoyable service activities that align with their schedule, make new connections and serve others in our community.”
There are no fees to receive services. To register as a participant, visit www.bttr.im/6lru7.
Help is available for individuals who want to participate but are having difficulty signing up, said Misty Boggs, the CRCH’s Greenbrier Community Care Corps program manager.
“We recognize that some participants may need assistance getting registered online, and we are happy to talk with them to get them started in the process,” Boggs said.
For more information, call 304-520-5945 or email gccc@osteo.wvsom.edu.