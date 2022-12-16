lewisburg, w.va. – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) was awarded $100,000 to continue the Greenbrier Community Care Corps program. The program will continue to serve Greenbrier County residents and will expand into Monroe County.
The program was one of 23 nationwide selected as a local innovative model that assists older adults, adults with disabilities and their caregivers with nonmedical tasks to help them live more independently. The national Community Care Corps program has awarded a total of $2.85 million to organizations to support local innovative models.
“We are pleased to be awarded this grant funding for a second year,” said Misty Boggs, a WVSOM CRCH employee who coordinates the program, in a press release. “This past year we were able to provide more than 2,000 service hours to Greenbrier County residents, and we are excited to begin offering the service in Monroe County.”
Volunteers must be 18 years or older, undergo a background check and fingerprint screening, attend orientation and, if driving, have a valid driver’s license and automobile insurance.
To receive services, participants must reside in Greenbrier or Monroe counties, be at least 60 years old and have a disability or be a caregiver for an older adult or one with a disability.
Funding is provided by the Oasis Institute (www.oasisnet.org) under the national Community Care Corps program (www.communitycarecorps.org).
Greenbrier Community Care Corps celebrated the completion of its first year by honoring volunteers with an appreciation dinner. Its 75 volunteers have served more than 200 Greenbrier County residents with tasks such as advocacy, lawn care, respite care, home maintenance and technology assistance.
