The Greenbrier County commissioners will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 11, to consider filling a job vacancy in the assessor’s office.
Other new business includes the consideration of two new hires for 911 dispatchers, approval of two change orders for the Meadow River Trail and approval of the election and release form related to the opioid litigation settlement.
The meeting is slated for 10 a.m. in Room 203 of the new addition to the county courthouse.
The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.