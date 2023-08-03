The Greenbrier County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to consider new employee hires for Greenbrier County 911, board appointments for the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Council and Planning Commission and suspending the Greenbrier County Employee Covid policy.
Also on the agenda is a request for approval of the purchase of conservation easement on property offered by the McCormick family, the owners of 92.6 acres located in the Irish Corner District to be purchased by the Greenbrier County Farmland Protection Program for $112,000.
In another matter, in order to resolve a notice of potential noncompliance and request for corrective action issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Greenbrier County Airport Authority is requesting transfer of $1,816.20 by the commission to the Greenbrier Valley Airport.
The 10 a.m. meeting in Room 203 of the new addition to the courthouse is open to the public and is scheduled to be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/.
