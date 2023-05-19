Among new business items on the agenda for the Tuesday, May 23, regularly scheduled 10 a.m. meeting in Room 132 of the county courthouse, the Greenbrier County Commission will consider a new hire for the 4H extension office, open a bid and discuss hiring a contractor for work to the exterior of the home confinement office, consider the submittal of the VOCA grant applications for the prosecutor’s office and sheriff's department and hold the first reading on the updated Greenbrier County floodplain ordinance.
Dean Meadows, director, West Virginia 911 council, will give a presentation, as will Amy Hubbard with WV Helping Hands.
The meeting is open to the public and can be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/
