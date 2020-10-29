Greenbrier commissioners authorize issuance of TIF bonds

LEWISBURG — Greenbrier County commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize the issuance of up to $20 million in bonds for nearly a dozen TIF-funded projects in and around White Sulphur Springs.
Projects range from waterline and sewer service replacements and extensions to establishment of a fiberoptic broadband network originating in Beckley and ending in the Spa City.
A TIF (tax increment financing) district allows a government entity to set aside new property taxes that result from development in a specified area. That revenue is then used for local infrastructure and economic development.
Originally dedicated to pay for the city’s sewer treatment plant, the White Sulphur Springs TIF received a 15-year extension last year with an eye toward paying for additional projects.
At least one of those projects — a $250,000 sewer system enhancement to serve the West Virginia Great Barrel Company in White Sulphur’s Harts Run area — is already complete.
The project with the largest budget estimate is the broadband expansion — a possible $5 million to $6 million investment, according to bond counsel John Stump. Grant money is still being sought to help bring that project to fruition, he noted.
Two paths are under consideration for the fiberoptic cable, Stump said. The trunkline could follow Interstate 64 from Beckley to White Sulphur, or it could detour through Monroe County instead.
Commission President Lowell Rose said the trunkline will benefit the entire region, both by providing a convenient jumping off point to extend broadband west into the Meadow River Valley (if the I-64 route is selected) and by offering other nearby counties the opportunity to buy access to the mainline from Greenbrier.
Stump said, “With the pandemic in place now, (the broadband project) is more important than ever.”
Many residents of Greenbrier County are without any sort of internet service, a situation that has proven untenable during the pandemic, with schoolchildren attending classes remotely and submitting homework via computer and more and more adults working from home.
Stump recapped a list of pending Greenbrier County TIF projects. In addition to the Barrel Company and broadband projects, they are:
• Waterline replacement in WSS — $2.7 million
• WSS water treatment plant improvement — $1.2 million
• Big Draft Road waterline extension — $1.35 million
• City of Lewisburg/WSS water interconnection — $1.6 million
• Caldwell sanitary sewer and storm water project — $4 million
• Route 60 East wastewater system replacement — $1.8 million
• Utilities for County Route 60-34 projects — $450,000
• Church Street storm water system project — $320,000
• County Route 60-34 bridge study — $48,000
Stump said next week’s election day results and the market’s reaction will affect the issuance of the county’s bonds. He described the aftermath of the 2016 election as “turbulent,” and said if this year’s reaction is similar, “we won’t go into the market” until it settles.
If the situation appears stable, however, Stump said he would expect to have the bonds issued before the end of the year.
