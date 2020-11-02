LEWISBURG — Plans to renovate and build an addition onto the Greenbrier County Courthouse took another step forward Oct. 27.
County commissioners approved a $9,400 bid from American Geotech to conduct core drilling and assess the rock strata underneath the proposed site of a 22,340-square-foot, three-story courthouse annex.
The geotechnical study also will look at the underpinnings of the existing courthouse, where renovations will involve construction of an additional 1,900 square feet of space. When completed, the three-phase project will result in a courthouse that is nearly 70 percent larger than the existing 35,840-square-foot structure.
The construction project has a projected cost in the $10 million range and will provide space for Magistrate Court and Family Court offices and courtrooms to relocate into the courthouse from their current off-site, leased facilities, in addition to addressing needs of other courthouse officeholders and staff, and increasing accessibility.
Also at the meeting Oct. 27, commissioners allocated around $4,300 for hydroseeding around a pond at the proposed SportsPlex park on Harper Road near Lewisburg.
Commissioner Tammy Tincher voted against the SportsPlex expenditure.
