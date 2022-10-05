The Greenbrier County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. in meeting room 132.
Among other items on the commission’s agenda are:
• Consider the petition to replace the administratix in the Estate of Virgil Roy McCutcheon
• Consider the additional engineering time associated with FEMA repairs on the Meadow River Trail
• Announce and discuss the Meadow River Trail public notice on closure
• Consider a substantial completion document that stipulates punch list items to be corrected and a timeframe for completing the work with Court Street Construction for work on the Meadow River Trail
• Consideration of members to the Planning Commission
• Consider signing the Court Security grant agreement and Resolution (23-CS-06: $30,994)
• Consider signing the WVCFIA grant resolution to accompany the application
• Consider approval and signing of the Family Court Renewal lease
Commissioners are also scheduled to get an update on the status of the county courthouse construction project.
