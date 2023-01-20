The Greenbrier County Commission will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. in Room 132 of the courthouse to open a bid for a generator for the courthouse addition and renovation project, to consider hiring a case manager for the day report center, to consider hiring a telecommunicator for the the 911 center and to consider appointment of a new member to the planning commission.
Greenbrier Commission to meet Wednesday
