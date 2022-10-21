The Greenbrier County Commission, scheduled for a regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, will consider a body camera proposal for the sheriff’s department and a resolution designating the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation as the lead economic development organization.
In other new business, the commissioners will consider aproval of the 2021-22 financial statement.
The meeting is in Room 132 of the county courthouse in Lewisburg.
