The Greenbrier County Commission's Tuesday, Sept. 12, regular meeting has been moved back to 10 a.m. from a previously announced 5 p.m. start.
Commissioners will consider, among other items on the agenda, a reduced building permit for a hangar door at Greenbrier Valley Airport.
The meeting is scheduled for Room 203 of the new addition to the courthouse and is open to the public. The meeting is scheduled to be livestreamed from https://www.facebook.com/ gbrcourthouse/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.