The Greenbrier County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m., in Room 203 of the new addition to the courthouse in Lewisburg, to consider naming the new director for the county’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management 911 Center.
Commissioners will also take a look at an agreement with Clayton Enterprises for monthly financial services for the county clerk, renting additional space for the temporary relocation of the probation office and extending the facility lease for the Greenbrier County Family Court.
The meeting is open to the public and can be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.