The Greenbrier County Commission will meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m., in Room 203 of the new addition to the courthouse.
Among new business, commissioners will consider four hires for the county and a Meadow River Valley Association request in relation to the former Rupert Elementary School.
Also, commissioners will consider an appointment to fill a vacant board position for Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 1 and an appointment of an interim director for Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Services Agency.
The meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/.
