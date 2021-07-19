LEWISBURG — Awarding a bevy of grants ranging in size from $1,318 to $90,000, the Greenbrier County Commission is once again providing support to arts, recreational and historical projects undertaken by the county’s nonprofit entities and municipalities.
Every year the Commission awards hundreds of thousands of dollars through its Arts and Recreation Fund, money for which flows from a three percent tax paid by overnight guests in lodging establishments throughout the unincorporated areas of the county. Half of those taxes help fund the county’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, while the other half is primarily used by the Commission for Arts & Recreation grants, typically awarded once a year.
The usual screening process for the A&R grants was disrupted this year for the second year in a row by the Covid-19 pandemic, when the county’s A&R Committee was unable to meet face-to-face with applicants for funding. But with fewer applicants than usual, the Commission was comfortable awarding the grants for the 2021-22 cycle without that step, Commissioner Tammy Tincher said.
Grants were awarded to 24 of the 27 applicants. The amount requested was $406.241.94, while grants that were awarded totaled $360,869.94, nearly the same amount that was given out last year.
Names of applicants and amounts allocated are:
• Alderson 4th of July Celebration — $16,700
• Alderson Main Street — $2,945
• Alderson Park Commission — $13,969
• Carnegie Hall — $50,000
• Central Greenbrier Little League — $2,900
• Friends of the White Sulphur Springs Fish Hatchery — $2,000
• Greenbrier Girls Softball League — $14,476
• Greenbrier Historical Society — $12,232
• Greenbrier County 4-H Leaders’ Association Camp — $9,530
• Greenbrier County Energy Express — $2,000
• Greenbrier County Public Library (funding to be split among six libraries) — $90,000
• Greenbrier County Youth Camp — $5,000
• Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center — $12,800
• Greenbrier Valley Theatre — $50,000
• High Rocks Education Corporation — $1,318
• LZRainelle — $7,000
• Marvel Center — $3,344
• Mountaineer Clay Crushers — $10,380
• Town of Rainelle (golf course) — $20,834
• Town of Rainelle (swimming pool) — $14,358.42
• Town of Renick — $5,243.52
• Ronceverte River Festival — $10,000
• Trillium Collective — $1,340
• Western Greenbrier Historical Society — $2,500
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com