Greenbrier Co. man added to VA Medal of Honor Hall

A new name has been added to the Medal of Honor Hall at the Beckley VA Medical Center.
Joined by family members, staff members and veterans looking to pay tribute, a plaque for Pvt. Gary Wayne Martini was unveiled during a ceremony Friday as part of Beckley VAMC’s recognition of National Medal of Honor Day.
Martini was awarded the Medal of Honor after he was killed, just a few months shy of his 19th birthday, on April 21, 1967, during the Vietnam War while rescuing members of his company during an engagement with enemy forces.
As the small black sheet was removed from the wall revealing Martini’s plaque, tears could be seen in the eye of Martini’s aunt, Betty Martini Livesay.
“It’s an honor for my family to see him get what he deserves,” she said. “To be included on the wall, it’s overwhelming and we’re really appreciative.”
The Medal of Honor Hall at Beckley VAMC was first unveiled in 2017 with the names of 13 Medal of Honor recipients from southern West Virginia.
During a speech honoring Martini, Desmond McMullen, the Beckley VAMC director, said Martini’s name was unintentionally omitted from the initial dedication in 2017 because of where Martini initially enlisted.
“(Martini) entered military service in Oregon ... so his home of record doesn’t state West Virginia but he’s really a West Virginia young man,” McMullen said. “He spent much of his youth in Greenbrier County and is now interred at the Rosewood Cemetery. Thanks to the diligence and dedication of Jim Livesay (an in-law of Martini’s), we have now rightfully placed Pvt. 1st Class Martini’s plaque in this hallway of remembrance.”
Jim Livesay, who is also a Vietnam veteran, said he can’t fully express what it means that everyone walking past this hallway will see Martini’s name and know what a hero he is.
“Everyone that comes down this hallway is probably from West Virginia and they needed to know,” he said. “We’re usually – we step up. We’re the first to step up for any war. That’s just our history. West Virginians are a proud bunch, and our history is, we’re not afraid to go to war. And this guy right here, he definitely needed the honor of at least being on this wall. He gave up his whole life, for us.”
According to remarks read by McMullen, Gary Martini was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Lexington, Va., the son of William and Annie L. Martini.
His parents later moved to Frankfort, Greenbrier County, where the young Martini spent much of his youth.
Martini joined the Marine Corps on March 3, 1966. A rifleman in Company F, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, he was sent to Vietnam the following December.
On April 21, 1967, Martini and his company were ordered to conduct an offensive operation at Binh Son, Vietnam. On the mission, they encountered an enemy force and immediately began to engage them.
During the exchange, Martini fought bravely, crawling to within 15 meters of the enemy, where he threw hand grenades, killing several.
While retreating to where his platoon had fallen back, Martini spotted several of his wounded comrades lying in the open field.
He then proceeded to drag as many as he could to safety. While dragging one wounded Marine to safety, he received his first wound.
Martini went back to help another comrade and received another wound but was still able to drag his injured comrade to safety before falling from his wounds. For his actions, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
Having grown up with Martini, Betty Martini Livesay said that’s just who her nephew was, though she was more fond of calling him her brother as they were born 10 days apart.
As he would never let her forget, Betty Martini Livesay said Martini was the older one by 10 days.
“He was just a loving, energetic person,” she said. “He was just not a selfish person. He always thought of others and he had a great love for his fellow Marines. I could see him doing that without hesitation.”
Martini has also been furthered honor by the Marine Corps, who named a new Recruit Processing Center after him in 1987.