During November, the Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club conducted a drive to benefit all 10 food pantries in Greenbrier County.
Enough food and household necessities were donated to send over a shopping cart full to each pantry. In addition, thanks to the generosity of members and supporters, the group was able to send checks of over $500 to each of the pantries.
Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club would like to thank everyone who participated in this drive as well as the countless volunteers who work so hard to make sure everyone in the community has food and basic necessities.