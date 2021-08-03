The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is working to "Stuff the Bus" to help supply school children with supplies for the return to school.
Those wishing to join may partner with CISGC and the Family Refuge Center in getting local youth started back to school with the resources they need for a successful school year.
There are several ways to help:
l Purchase items from this list and ship them to CISGC 1033 Court Street North Lewisburg, WV 24901
l Purchase items and drop them off at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine or Factory Connection
l Shop and drop items at Kroger in Rainelle and at Love Child in Lewisburg
l Give monetary donations through www.cisgc.org/donate or by sending a check to CISGC 1033 Court Street North, Lewisburg, WV 24901
l Order from our Walmart Registry by clicking this link: https://www.walmart.com/.../8d8551cc-748e-4fd3-bf22.../view