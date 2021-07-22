The Greenbrier County Broadband Council is urging county residents to take an online survey that will provide data that can lead to improvements in local internet service.
In addition to asking questions about the participant’s broadband access, reliability and affordability, and inquiring about cellular telephone service, the survey also encourages the participant to run an internet speed test and report the results.
The data collected will help the Council determine where internet access is strong and where it’s lacking and to gauge the availability, affordability and quality of various service options throughout the county.
The survey can be found at www.greenbriercounty.net.
Anyone with a question about the survey may call 304-404-4207 or email greenbrierbroadbandcouncil@gmail.com.