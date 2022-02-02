The race for three seats on the Greenbrier County Board of Education will be decided by voters from a range of candidates in the upcoming May 10 primary election.
All board of education races in West Virginica are non-partisan, which means the victors are decided during the primary election.
County conservation district supervisor is also non-partisan; however, the only candidate filed to run for this position in Greenbrier County is incumbent Gary Truex, according to filings posted to the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office’s website.
Candidates in Greenbrier County are also for running county clerk, county commission and circuit clerk. However, each of these races has only one Republican candidate and one Democratic candidate.
For the primary election, voters will receive a ballot for only one party. Those registered Democrat will receive a ballot with Democrat candidates. Those registered Republican will receive a ballot with Republican candidates. Those who are not registered under a party will be asked to choose either a Democrat or Republican ballot.
For the Greenbrier County Board of Education race, candidates come from one of three districts – western, central and eastern districts. A maximum of two people from the same district can serve on the five-member board at a time.
The current incumbents on board not up for reelection are Mary Humphreys from the Central District and Richard Parker from the Eastern District.
The majority of candidates seeking a spot on the board are coming from the Western District where two incumbents, Hazel Flanagan Reed and Kay Smith, are seeking reelection.
The other candidates from the Western District include Davina Ruth Agee, Paula Sanford-Dunford, Derek S. McDaniel and Preston Zopp.
Incumbent Jeanie Porterfield Wyatt is the only candidate from the Central District.
In the Eastern District, Andrew Perry Utterback has filed to run.
The two candidates for county clerk in Greenbrier County are incumbent Republican Robin Loudermilk of Frankford and Democrat Kayla McCoy of Lewisburg.
For circuit clerk incumbent Democrat Louvonne Arbuckle is seeking reelection against Republican challenger Jamie L. Baker.
For the one Greenbrier County Commission seat up for election, Jason Morgan, a Greenbrier County deputy clerk, confirmed that Michael F. McClung will not be seeking reelection for his seat in the Central District.
The candidates who have filed to take his place include Democrat DeEtta King Hunter and Republican Blaine Phillips.
These are all the candidates for county clerk, county commission, circuit clerk, board of education and conservation district supervisor who have filed for Greenbrier County as of Feb. 1, according to the secretary of state's website.
Other candidates could still be included on the primary election ballot if filing papers postmarked by Jan. 29 are received.