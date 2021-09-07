A Community Award Luncheon, scheduled for noon on Sept. 14 and hosted by Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley, has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a press release.
The luncheon was to be held at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine at the new Student Center and was going to honor Michael McCoy, Gwen’s Meals coordinator for the past 12 years and pastor of the Fairview Baptist Church in Forest Hill. He also served as chaplain at the Stonerise Rainelle Health Care Facility (formerly Meadow Gardens) in Rainelle.
Teresa Bostic, executive director of Shepherd’s Center, said, “We will be honoring Michael McCoy and telling his story. It is truly amazing the number of lives he touched throughout the local communities.”
McCoy passed away on June 2.
The Shepherd’s Center is hopeful that it will be able to host this event later in the year.