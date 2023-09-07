Lewisburg, W.Va. – Air travelers are being told to check their itineraries in the near future as the Greenbrier Valley Airport begins a runway rehabilitation project.
According to a press release, the airport will undergo temporary night closuresSept. 12-16 for project preparations, and then a full closure Sept. 17-23 as part of an extensive and comprehensive renovation.
Airport authorities are advising travelers to plan accordingly. They are working with Contour Airlines to minimize disruptions and ensure passengers receive the most up-to-date information.
For more information and updates on the project, visit mylwb.com or contact the airport director at 304-645-3961 ext. 223.
