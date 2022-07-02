The U.S. Department of Transportation has appropriated $4.6 million for five West Virginia airport projects, including $320,150 for the Greenbrier Valley Airport just outside Lewisburg.
The funding at the various airports will support a range of projects, from upgrades to runway and taxiway infrastructure to a new lighting system and removing tree obstructions to ensure safe and smooth travels for all West Virginians and visitors to and from the state.
At the Greenbrier airport, the funds will support rehabilitating the runway to maintain its structural integrity.
“Our airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a press release.
“The grant funding ... will enable our airports in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Lewisburg, Elkins, and Martinsburg to make key upgrades, expand capacity, and advance key infrastructure projects,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who joined Manchin in the press release.
In addition to the Greenbrier award, the four others were:
l $2,523,585 – Benedum Airport Authority: North Central West Virginia Airport
This funding will support designing and constructing a 1,200-foot taxiway and a new terminal tarmac.
l$1,201,178 – Ohio County: Wheeling Ohio County Airport
This funding will support sealing, crack repair and remarking of the runway pavement.
l$331,765 – Elkins-Randolph County Airport Authority: Elkins-Randolph County Airport
This funding will support removing tree obstructions.
l $182,401 – Eastern West Virginia Airport Authority: Eastern West Virginia-Shepherd Field Airport
This funding will support reconstructing the taxiway lighting system.