With airline passenger numbers in March indicating the industry may be breaking free from pandemic restrictions, the Greenbrier County Airport Authority (GCAA) gradually is loosening its purse strings.
In its March meeting, the agency decided to purchase two new vehicles and move forward with plans to commission new signage at the entryway to Greenbrier Valley Airport. At the same time, GCAA is moving forward with applications for grant funding from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for fencing, equipment and an upgraded access control system.
The GCAA agreed to airport director Brian Belcher’s proposal to buy a new staff car for facility tours, VIP transport and travel to meetings.
A Chevrolet Suburban will serve that purpose at a purchase price of $44,300.
GCAA also approved the purchase of a Toyota Corolla, costing $20,419, to replace the airport’s crew car (also known as a courtesy car), which aircraft crew members who are between flights are permitted to drive to local restaurants, for example.
Having a crew car is an important amenity for an airport like Greenbrier Valley that relies heavily on private aircraft traffic, according to GCAA member Mike Rose, who is a pilot. Rose said when he’s flying, he will “skip over” an airport that doesn’t have a courtesy car, buying fuel for his aircraft at an airport where the expected amenities can be found.
•••
In addition to approving the vehicle purchases, the GCAA reviewed several options for new signage where the airport road meets U.S. 219 north of Lewisburg. One of those options had a digital display, a feature whose versatility drew some attention, but which would likely be quite a bit more expensive than a painted marquee, especially since a double-sided sign is needed, all agreed.
Larger painted signs, of the sort originally anticipated for the airport’s entrance, cost in the $50,000 range, with digital signs significantly costlier, discussion revealed.
Several GCAA members favored inviting local artists to submit designs for the new sign, with the caveat that the airport’s recently-adopted colors and logo must be included.
•••
Jon McCalmont with Parrish & Partners, a consulting firm employed by the airport, advised the GCAA that the FAA will entertain a comprehensive grant request this year, bundling all of the Maxwelton airport’s approved projects into a single award.
Among the projects for which the airport will request funding is an upgrade for its access control system — replacing all card readers and security cameras, purchasing a new computer system and creating a new badging program.
A second project is replacing the airport’s chain link fence and gates. Rose asked McCalmont if a more “modern” fencing system was under consideration. McCalmont said he had inquired and was told flatly, “The FAA pays for chain link fence.”
The specs for the fence project, however, showed a black fence in the bid package, allowing contractors to price that option, McCalmont said. If the GCAA decides to go with the pricier option, the airport would pay the balance above the chain link basic for which FAA would presumably allocate funding.
The final project would fund snow removal plows and a police vehicle for the airport, McCalmont said. He noted that the project still needs to be advertised in order to obtain pricing from qualified bidders.
The grant application is due May 3.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com