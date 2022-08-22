Grayson promoted as director of business retention, expansion

Jenna Grayson has been promoted to director of business retention and expansion at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), effective July 1.
For more than a year, Grayson has been serving Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties as manager of strategic partnerships at NRGRDA. Her focus has been on leading all facets of relationship management and engagement with local and state leadership, community members, stakeholders, and strategic partners.
Jina Belcher, executive director of NRGRDA, said in a press release, “Jenna has proven to be an invaluable member of our team and has organically developed trust and positive dialogue with the area’s businesses.”
In her new position, Grayson will work with existing businesses to provide resources for workforce, capital access, physical expansion, health and safety support, importing and exporting, and supply chain needs.
Grayson said in the release, “As the director of BRE, I’ll lend a hand in opening dialogue between businesses and local, state, and federal government while identifying workforce needs, potential challenges to local businesses, and collecting data needed to advance our service footprint.”
Grayson is a graduate of Ohio State University with a B.A. in environment, economic development, and sustainability with a focus on small business development. She is enrolled in a master’s program in supply chain management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Grayson came to NRGRDA after serving the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative through Americorps Vista. She is a former raft guide for River Expeditions in Fayetteville.
