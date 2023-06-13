charleston, w.va. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently announced the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program, a grant targeted at local and statewide governmental/non-governmental community organizations to spread awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households with a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service and $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet.
The FCC will provide for a targeted amount of $5 million to be divided among grant recipients. The West Virginia Office of Broadband encourages all eligible organizations to apply and spread awareness on how the ACP can help West Virginia families save on their internet services. Applications must be submitted to https://www.grants.gov by 6:00 p.m. EDT June 30.
Eligible applicants:
- State or territory governments and subdivisions thereof;
- Local governments and subdivisions thereof;
- Public housing agencies;
- Social service providers;
- Education organizations;
- Workforce development training organizations;
- Non-profit organizations (501©(3) status is not required);
- Community-based organizations;
- Community-anchor institutions;
- Public service organizations; and
- A consortia of the entities listed above.
More information on the program can be found at www.fcc.gov/acp-grants.
