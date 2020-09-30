A major north-south highway — U.S. 219 — cuts right through the heart of towns large and small and miles and miles of forests and farmland in West Virginia. But uncharacteristically, not a single traffic light interrupts the highway’s route through rural Monroe County.
The lack of traffic lights and other accoutrements of urban life is a point of pride for the approximately 14,000 people who live and work in the county. They value the slower pace of life, the friendliness of their neighbors and the feeling of being off the beaten path, despite the presence of that busy highway.
A byproduct of the county’s relative isolation seen this year had been the comparatively low number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed there, until a mid-August outbreak at a local nursing home caused the caseload to more than triple practically overnight, from 20 to more than 60 confirmed positives.
“We run at a pretty even keel here,” County Clerk Donald Evans told The Register-Herald only a week before the outbreak occurred. “We’re not as affected (by the pandemic) as other areas are, at least so far. But we all know that could change.”
Unlike other counties, Monroe had seen commerce pause but not crash, leaving Evans cautiously optimistic about the future.
“I hope we can get back to normal, but we have to prepare for the long term,” he said.
His office, along with others in the county courthouse in Union, has undergone changes due to the pandemic. The most visible alteration was the installation of Plexiglass shields added to desks and counters, providing a barrier of sorts between staffers and the public.
“We can remove the shields when this has passed, but I don’t see it happening any time soon,” he said.
The clerk’s office is preparing for the Nov. 3 general election, having weathered a primary in which the scarce pool of poll workers led to doubts that all 18 of the county’s precincts would be able to open. But Evans reported that the county managed to come up with enough workers to open a full complement of precincts this spring, keeping voters happy.
“A lot of folks like to vote in person,” he said.
Extra expenses incurred in running a primary election in the midst of a pandemic led Evans to apply for a grant from the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). The state granted Monroe County $14,826.43 to reimburse costs such as purchasing sanitizing supplies for the polling places and hiring two temporary employees in the clerk’s office to help process the unusually large volume of absentee ballots.
A separate CARES Act grant will help the county upgrade its electronic poll books prior to this fall’s general election.
Those poll books are placed in each precinct on election day. Instead of leafing through a bound paper poll book to find the voter’s registration information, the poll worker uses an iPad to quickly access the data.
“It makes the lines go faster,” Evans noted. “It’s the newest technology — good new technology.”
The grant awarded for that project totaled $30,288.05, and the county’s 20 percent match is $5,344.95.
l l l
Evans acknowledged that the flow of grant funding into his county has provided a welcome boost. As Monroe’s grant writer, he’s always on the lookout for funding opportunities.
Other funds the county has obtained recently will directly benefit economic development projects, such as a West Virginia Development Office grant ($50,059) to extend broadband service to the Audrina Mill and $142,000 in state Industrial Roads Fund money to expand narrow roadways leading to a new Aviagen turkey farm near Sinks Grove. County Routes 219/2 and 219/3 will be widened to allow trucks to access the large-scale farm.
Both the mill and the turkey farm provide jobs for the people of Monroe County, in industries relatively untouched by the pandemic.
And yet another grant — this one from the state’s Courthouse Facilities Improvement pool — is expected to go a long way toward renovating the upstairs area of the magistrate office building to provide more space for the county’s WVU Extension Office. That office is a hub for economic and community development efforts, Evans said.
Adding to the good news, property tax collections, which endured the usual seasonal slump in May and June, began picking up in August, Evans reported.
“We’re on the upswing,” he said.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com