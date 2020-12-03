The West Virginia Stream Partners Program recently announced the recipients of its annual grant awards, with 17 watershed groups receiving grant amounts totaling $77,025.
The West Virginia Stream Partners Program is a cooperative effort among the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), the state Division of Natural Resources (DNR), the state Division of Forestry, and the Soil Conservation Agency. The program has $100,000 appropriated each year to award to watershed associations interested in protecting and restoring state streams. This year, 17 organizations received funds up to $5,000 each.
The West Virginia Stream Partners Program began in 1996 with the creation of the West Virginia Stream Partners Program Act. The state Legislature appropriated general revenue funds to support a grant program that encourages citizens to work with state agencies and local stakeholders, supplies seed grants, and helps organizations form partnerships to complete projects that will have long-term effects on the community and the watershed. Many watershed associations formed in 1996 are still active and successful today.
The following list of 2021 grant recipients was approved by the Stream Partners Program Executive Committee:
Buckhannon River Watershed Association: $5,000
Coal River Group: $5,000
Coal River Mountain Watch: $5,000
Davis Creek: $1,200
Forks of the Coal: $4,250
Fourpole Creek Watershed Association: $1,575
Friends of the Blackwater: $5,000
Friends of Deckers Creek: $5,000
Friends of the Cacapon River: $5,000
Friends of the Cheat, Inc.: $5,000
Friends of the Hughes River Watershed: $5,000
Friends of the Tug Fork: $5,000
Greenbrier River Watershed Association: $5,000
Morris Creek Watershed Association: $5,000
Piney Creek Watershed Association: 5,000
Save the Tygart: $5,000
Warm Springs Watershed Association: $5,000