Learn to write a grant proposal for your business or nonprofit organization in a community education class at New River Community and Technical College on June 24 from 5-8 p.m.
The class will be offered online through Zoom video conferencing.
Tuition is $30, and preregistration is required by June 17.
Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).