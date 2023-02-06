beckley, w.va. – Local leaders will be able to plan improvements in pedestrian, bicycle, and motorized safety in the gateway communities throughout Fayette and Raleigh counties of the New River Gorge, thanks to approval of a $199,200 U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) grant.
The Safe Streets and Roads for All proposal was submitted Sept. 20, 2022, by the Fayette Raleigh Metropolitan Planning Organization.
New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) assisted with the Safe Streets regional planning grant, which includes a local match of $49,800, bringing the total to $249,000 in collaboration with Region 1 and Region 4 Planning and Development Councils.
The grant will allow the Fayette-Raleigh Metropolitan Planning Organization, NRGRDA, and local community stakeholders to complete a regional safety action plan within 12 months. The action plan would likely lead to a larger, more substantial federal infrastructure grant to help implement the recommendations.
Andrew Davis, NRGRDA director of strategic redevelopment, said transportation safety improvements are essential.
“The roadway fatality rate for the Fayette-Raleigh region is 15.32 per 100,000 people, significantly higher than the national rate of 11.7, as we noted in the grant proposal,” said Davis in a press release from the NRGRDA. “The influx of tourists via our gateway communities has necessitated the strengthening of existing safety plans, policies, projects, and economic development strategies, including our Gateway Communities Park plan.”
