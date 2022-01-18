Grant Street bridge north span removed as work steams ahead

BLUEFIELD — Work to dismantle the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is now in full throttle as Norfolk Southern recently cleared some tracks to make way for removal of spans.
The north span has already been removed.
City Engineer Kerry Stauffer told the Bluefield City Board this week during its regular meeting work on removing the northern span started Monday after the separation of the two trusses.
The work started after permission was granted by the railroad to block some of the lines to make room for heavy equipment under the bridge.
Stauffer said the permission was cleared through the railroad’s liaison in Charleston.
Phase two involved removing the North Side span first then phase three will be on the Princeton Avenue side span for removal, he said, with tracks closed to allow for that work, which will start next week.
Holes are also being drilled on the Princeton Avenue side for pilings that will support the abutment for the replacement of the 320-ft. bridge that was closed in June 2019 after it failed a state safety inspection.
“There is a lot of work involved in getting all the bridge down and the superstructure,” Stauffer said. “The (concrete) piers on each side will come down as well.”
However, a potential problem may be the large middle support pier, which also must come down.
“Initially, the plan was to remove it without disrupting the integrity of the adjacent tracks,” Stauffer said, but that is now being questioned. “They are looking at solutions. They may have to build up support for the adjacent tracks.”
But that will not happen quickly.
“A new pier in that area is going to take awhile,” he said. “It will be awhile before Brayman (construction company doing the work) gets to the point they can start building above ground.”
Stauffer said it may be in May or at least late spring when the new bridge actually starts going up.
After that, it is unclear how long it will be before completion.
Work on the $10 million project to replace the dilapidated bridge started earlier this year, but was dependent on Norfolk Southern clearing the way to demolish the 80-year-old structure over its tracks.
One small section on the north side of the bridge had been taken down months ago, but that was because it was not over a track, Stauffer said recently, and the railroad had to do an in-house permitting process to clear the way for work to be done.
But work has resumed and City Manager Cecil Marson said he wants to assure residents the bridge will be completed as soon as possible.
“It will be great,” he said, adding that DOH (state Department of Highways) and Norfolk Southern want to get it done as well.
The bridge was built in 1941 and had provided a link from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue.
Residents who used the bridge were left with relying on a hazardous circuitous route to get into the city and to get help if needed from first-responders.
An all-out effort by the city and community leaders from the impacted areas followed and in October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice visited the city to announce the money had been found to replace the bridge after engineers determined a repair was not feasible.
The DOH is overseeing the project and it was put on a “fast track,” with an initial goal of being finished by the end of 2021.
But the delays have pushed the projected date to finish well into this year.
Brayman Construction Corp., based in Hinton, was the low bidder on the project at more over $8 million, but the total cost will be about $10 million.
Of that total, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Norfolk Southern agreed to contribute $500,000 to the project and relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city.