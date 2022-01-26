Grant Street Bridge is gone: Both spans dismantled following closure nearly three years ago

BLUEFIELD — The Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield has been removed.
“The bridge is gone,” Bluefield City Engineer Kerry Stauffer told members of the City Board on Tuesday after crews finished dismantling both spans as well as removing the concrete piers that held them.
Not only is the bridge gone, Stauffer said residents should soon see construction start on a new one.
“Everybody is happy to see they are working diligently,” he said of crews from Brayman Construction, tasked with the $10 million project that will finally reconnect the North Side with downtown.
Grant Street Bridge has been closed since June 2019 when it failed a state inspection for safety reasons.
Stauffer said a concern with removing the middle pier for the bridge and its impact on nearby tracks was remedied by engineers so a delay in construction was avoided
Holes are already being drilled on the Princeton Avenue side for pilings that will support the abutment for the replacement of the 320-foot bridge.
“I am pleasantly surprised with the way it’s going,” Stauffer said, adding that the work creates a “hassle” for Norfolk Southern because the company must make sure the tracks are clear for any work on the bridge, which has been a holdup in the past.
“We appreciate them working with us,” he said.
Stauffer said earlier predictions that the bridge may be completed by September are on track.
Work started last summer but ran into delays when Norfolk Southern went through a permitting process to make sure tracks could be clear.
Earlier this month, the north span was removed followed by the south span Monday.
The bridge was built in 1941 and had provided a link from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue.
Residents who used the bridge were left with relying on a hazardous circuitous route to get into the city and to get help if needed from first responders.
After the bridge was closed, an all-out effort by the city and community leaders from the impacted areas followed to either repair or replace the bridge, and in October 2020 Gov. Jim Justice visited the city to announce the money had been found to replace the bridge after engineers determined a repair was not feasible.
The state Division of Highways (DOH) is overseeing the project and it was put on a “fast track,” with an initial goal of being finished by the end of 2021.
But the delays have pushed the projected date to finish well into this year.
Brayman Construction Corp., based in Hinton, was the low bidder on the project at over $8 million, but the total cost will be about $10 million.
Of that total, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Norfolk Southern agreed to contribute $500,000 to the project and relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city.