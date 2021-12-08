Raleigh County Community Action Association is dedicated to helping at-risk individuals and families travel safely with a limited number of car repair grants, to provide up to $750 worth of automotive repairs per eligible household.
To be approved, applicants must be 18 years of age, reside in Raleigh County, own their vehicle, have current insurance, have a valid West Virginia driver's license, and match the income guidelines within 200 percent of the federal poverty limit.
All repairs must be performed by a licensed Raleigh County mechanic. RCCAA will pay the auto mechanic directly on behalf of the applicant. To find out more, contact Raleigh County Community Action Association at 304-860-1921.