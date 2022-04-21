The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) has secured a $561,131 award from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to prepare for the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a new three-digit number (988) on July 16, 2022. West Virginia is one of 54 states and territories to receive a federal grant.
BBH funds West Virginia’s single National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center, operated by First Choice Services, to answer in-state calls to the Lifeline, which includes the Veterans Crisis Line.
On July 16, 2022, the three-digit dialing code for the Lifeline will become 988, replacing the current phone number of 1-800-273-8255.
The Lifeline accepts calls from anyone experiencing suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress. The state Lifeline/988 call center will also begin accepting texts and chats after July 16, 2022.
The West Virginia Legislature passed and Gov. Justice signed Senate Bill 181 in March to help prepare for 988, and DHHR will continue to support call center capacity.
For callers who need additional crisis services, the state is enhancing its crisis continuum. Presently, West Virginia has statewide Children's Mobile Crisis Response for children and youth up to age 21 available through the 24/7 Children’s Crisis and Referral Line (844-HELP4WV, https://www.help4wv.com/ccl). Adult crisis response services are available in certain counties.