GLEN JEAN — New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is hosting a series of grandfamilies (grandparents raising their grandchildren) fishing days in May and June.
Grandfamilies are invited to participate free of charge and enjoy time in the great outdoors fishing or learning to fish for the big one. The events are scheduled for May 16, June 5 and June 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at the park's Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center. Sign up for one or more of the days.
Any grandfamily can attend whether they know how to fish or not. The event will feature knot-tying, casting techniques, fish identification and Leave No Trace, followed by the opportunity to cast a line (or many) into the New River. Each event starts at noon with lunch provided then activities and fishing until 5 p.m.
As a part of the event, grandchildren will receive one of the National Park Service's "Let's Go Fishing" Jr. Ranger activity booklets to work on before coming to the event. When they attend the fishing day, they will be sworn in and awarded the Junior Angler Fishing badge.
For the safety of staff and participants, Covid-19 guidelines will be followed throughout the event. Each grandfamily will be provided with equipment and positioned at a safe distance along the New River to fish.
For more details and to register for the event, contact Ranger Mark at mark_bollinger@nps.gov or 304-860-7713