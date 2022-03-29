A Greenbrier County grand jury has indicted Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver on five charges including two felonies, over an incident that occurred in June.
Copenhaver was indicted on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, which are both felonies, as well as three misdemeanors: removal, injury to or destruction of property; harassment and unlawful restraint.
According to a list of indictments released Monday by the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Copenhaver’s brother-in-law, Lloyd “Billy” Lightner Jr., was also indicted on the same charges.
The charges for Copenhaver and Lightner are a result of allegations that on June 17, 2021, the two men broke into Charlie Baldwin’s Alderson residence, stole several weapons and also harassed Baldwin’s girlfriend, who was there at the time.
Copenhaver and Lightner are both scheduled for arraignments before Greenbrier County Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent on April 11.
An indictment is not proof of guilt, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
These indictments and several other were returned by the Greenbrier County grand jury on March 22-25.