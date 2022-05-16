Debbie Hendrick, clerk of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, has released the names of individuals scheduled to be arraigned in the court on Friday, May 20.

An indictment is not proof of guilt, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• • •

The following individuals are to report on before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

Jenny K. Adkins — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Ashleigh R. Atkinson — conspiracy to commit a felony, fraudulent use of an access device (2 counts), breaking and entering of an automobile, petit larceny, destruction of property

Tyler E. Foster — conspiracy to commit a felony, fraudulent use of an access device (2 counts), breaking and entering of an automobile, petit larceny, destruction of property

Joshua M. Baucom — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Christopher M. Defrank — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Amanda M. Brown — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Tanya R. Callahan — conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or possessing stolen property

Jonathan L. Blair — conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or possessing stolen property

James A. Tweedie — conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or possessing stolen property

Sharon Smith — conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or possessing stolen property

Jaylin D. Clark — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts), transportation of controlled substances into the state (2 counts)

Michael E. Fletcher — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts), transportation of controlled substances into the state (2 counts)

Richard D. McKinney — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts), transportation of controlled substances into the state (2 counts)

Haley K. Clendenin — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Jessie D. Cline — illegal possession of a destructive device, explosive materials or incendiary device

Kerr D. Cole Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), simple possession

Chad M. Eldredge — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Chad M. Eldredge — sexual assault in the second degree (5 counts), sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian (5 counts), attempted sexual assault in the second degree, incest (4 counts), gross child neglect creating risk of injury, distributing and displaying of obscene matter to a minor

Clyde A. Ervin Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts)

Christopher N. Graham — breaking and entering

Jeremy W. Holstine — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Robert W. Kaylor — sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child (4 counts)

Thomas S. Kincaid II — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Shawn A. Kuhn — conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, defective equipment, prohibited person possessing a firearm

April D. Lesher — escape from custody, destruction of property, failure to appear

Michael A. McDonald — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain insurance, improper use of evidences of registration, possession of a controlled substance

Jedidiah T. McMahan — failure to appear for trial

Joshua E. Parker — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle

Candice M. Peak — destruction of property

Garrett M. Saia — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Kyle K. Slaughter — third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing from an officer while under the influence of alcohol, fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, bribery in official and political matters (2 counts), gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, threats of terroristic acts, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, speeding, stop sign violation

Joel L. Sowder — entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny

Joel L. Sowder — attempt to commit a felony, to wit: entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, destruction of property, trespassing, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor

Paul Buckner — attempt to commit a felony, to wit: entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, destruction of property, trespassing, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor

Austin R. Redden — attempt to commit a felony, to wit: entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, destruction of property, trespassing, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor

James A. Tweedie — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts)

Clinton G. Whitehead — transportation of a controlled substance into the state, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), obstructing an officer

• • •

The following individuals are to report for arraignment before the Honorable Thomas R. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex.

Edward H. Anderson III — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, improper use of evidences of registration, failure to maintain insurances, possession of a controlled substance

Edward H. Anderson III — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence

Everett P. Barnett — fraudulent use of an access device

Nickolas D. Bragg — grand larceny

Herbert B. Byers III — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Maryann Campbell — third offense domestic battery

Jamie E. Clay — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, fleeing from an officer on foot, obstructing an officer

Austin Cline Jr. — burglary, grand larceny, destruction of property

Rhonda A. Cross — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), conspiracy

Jessie J. Perry — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

John T. Perry — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), conspiracy

Philip F. Endicott — possession of a stolen vehicle, destruction of property (2 counts), driving while license revoked

Charles D. Faltz — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (2 counts)

Leonard H. Higginbotham — third offense domestic battery, strangulation

Bryson Burdette Hughes — arson in the first degree

Benny R. Jones — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Benny R. Jones — failure to register a motor vehicle make/model as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a motor vehicle year as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a motor vehicle color as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a motor vehicle registration as required of a sex offender required to register for life

Jeffrey Lynn Kincaid — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Scotty D. King — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Freddie L. Myers — delivery of a controlled substance

Jonathan W. Oiler — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Freddie E. Myers — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Terry W. Patterson — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Shannon S. Riddle — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

James K. Scott III — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Byron D. Shelton — failure to register a change of telephone number as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life (2 counts), failure to register a screen name as required of a sex offender required to register for life

Byron D. Shelton — failure to register as required of a sex offender required to register for life

Adam N. Stafford — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (3 counts), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving without a license, driving with no headlights

Terence R. Stokes — delivery of a controlled substance (11 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Richard J. Tanner — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, stop sign violation

David M. Terry — sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust (2 counts), sexual abuse in the first degree (2 counts)

Zachary S. Tygrett — fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, speeding

Johnny B. Underwood II — burglary, grand larceny

Shaun L. Williams — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (3 counts), petit larceny, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, expired registration, operation without inspection certificate

Brian A. Willis — delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, delivery of an imitation controlled substance

Brian A. Willis — conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, destruction of property

